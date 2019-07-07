Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Comparing side by side

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 15 1.42 N/A 0.38 44.54 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.74 N/A 2.81 4.00

Demonstrates Welbilt Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. GrafTech International Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Welbilt Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Welbilt Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of GrafTech International Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Welbilt Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Welbilt Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor GrafTech International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. GrafTech International Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Welbilt Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Welbilt Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Welbilt Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13% GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. had bullish trend while GrafTech International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Welbilt Inc. beats GrafTech International Ltd.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.