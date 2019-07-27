Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.39 N/A 0.38 44.54 Actuant Corporation 24 1.22 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Welbilt Inc. and Actuant Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Welbilt Inc. and Actuant Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Welbilt Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Actuant Corporation is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Actuant Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Welbilt Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Welbilt Inc. and Actuant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Welbilt Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.92% and an $17 average target price. Meanwhile, Actuant Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 0.17%. Based on the data given earlier, Welbilt Inc. is looking more favorable than Actuant Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Welbilt Inc. and Actuant Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Actuant Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13% Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. has stronger performance than Actuant Corporation

Summary

Welbilt Inc. beats Actuant Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.