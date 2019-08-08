Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Contrasting side by side

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.49 N/A 0.38 43.55 3M Company 189 2.94 N/A 9.37 18.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Welbilt Inc. and 3M Company. 3M Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Welbilt Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than 3M Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Welbilt Inc. and 3M Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.76 beta indicates that Welbilt Inc. is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. 3M Company’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Welbilt Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, 3M Company which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. 3M Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Welbilt Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Welbilt Inc. and 3M Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13

The consensus price target of Welbilt Inc. is $17, with potential upside of 3.98%. On the other hand, 3M Company’s potential upside is 8.47% and its consensus price target is $178.13. The results provided earlier shows that 3M Company appears more favorable than Welbilt Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Welbilt Inc. and 3M Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.82% and 69.1%. Welbilt Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.1% are 3M Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. has 47.79% stronger performance while 3M Company has -8.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors 3M Company beats Welbilt Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.