Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Hightower Advisors Cut By $358,340 Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) stake by 0.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 3,116 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 371,717 shares with $43.12 million value, down from 374,833 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New now has $22.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $124.53. About 304,603 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME

Analysts expect Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. WBT’s profit would be $34.95 million giving it 16.55 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Welbilt, Inc.’s analysts see 13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 211,472 shares traded. Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) has declined 27.98% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WBT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Welbilt Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBT); 07/05/2018 – WELBILT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Welbilt Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Dbt Rtgs Rsd; Otlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – WELBILT INC WBT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.80 TO $0.90 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – WELBILT INC WBT.N – WELBILT TO SUPPLY NEW MERRYCHEF EIKON E1S HIGH-SPEED OVENS, DEVELOP FITKITCHEN SOLUTION FOR ALL XIAOMAI STORES; 19/04/2018 – WELBILT SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN LATER 2018, BEYOND; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Welbilt; 07/05/2018 – Welbilt Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Welbilt Completes Crem Intl Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – WELBILT REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The firm offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It has a 33.09 P/E ratio. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 71,693 shares to 71,793 valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 3,237 shares and now owns 47,467 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $231.95 million for 24.13 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company invested in 33,693 shares. 3.11M are held by Invesco Limited. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings holds 0.17% or 430 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 79,645 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 6,023 shares stake. Colony Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,246 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 106,158 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc Incorporated reported 800 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 4,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.09% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 4,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Axa invested in 270,990 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Copeland Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.93% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 143,758 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Water Works Company has $12800 highest and $12800 lowest target. $128’s average target is 2.79% above currents $124.53 stock price. American Water Works Company had 3 analyst reports since July 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird.