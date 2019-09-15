Weitz Investment Management Upped Markel (MKL) Position; Last Week Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $7000 highest and $45 lowest target. $59.14’s average target is 13.21% above currents $52.24 stock price. Papa John’s International had 15 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 28. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. See Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) latest ratings:

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Markel Corp (MKL) stake by 53.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 7,000 shares as Markel Corp (MKL)'s stock rose 4.99%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 20,000 shares with $21.79 million value, up from 13,000 last quarter. Markel Corp now has $16.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.84. About 27,983 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL also bought $141,969 worth of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 904,921 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,293 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 222 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 112,359 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 5,184 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Nomura Inc has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sei Investments invested in 497,786 shares. Mariner Limited reported 11,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 6,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 5,950 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 337,352 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0% or 3,532 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 304,944 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 60,147 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 10,000 shares to 423,500 valued at $81.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 789,900 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $103,500 activity. 100 shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E, worth $103,500 on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 1,444 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 0.18% or 1,933 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 21 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Com Of Virginia Va owns 195 shares. Old Bank & Trust In has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Macquarie Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Central National Bank & Trust And Trust Communication invested in 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 5,701 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc holds 0.05% or 11,567 shares in its portfolio. 13,503 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 9,714 shares. Seabridge Limited Liability Company owns 69 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested 0.04% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com holds 288 shares.