Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $6.30 Million; Valuation Rose; Main Street Research Boosted Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 383,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.51M, down from 407,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $271.7. About 873,648 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2137.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 337,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 353,456 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 1.84 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 10.39M shares. Capital has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.04M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0.08% stake. Strs Ohio reported 681,868 shares. Caprock Group accumulated 10,411 shares. Bancorp invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Susquehanna International Gru Llp stated it has 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 1.03 million were reported by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.38% or 9.55 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability has 1.06% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 791,371 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 199,521 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 112,385 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.1% or 283,685 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges has 2,175 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peak Asset Llc invested in 0.62% or 7,195 shares. Intl Inc Ca holds 1.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 104,446 shares. 6.14 million were reported by Baillie Gifford And Communication. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation owns 951 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd holds 11,000 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors, Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,944 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 118,691 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,399 shares. Gm Advisory Group stated it has 2,493 shares. Lazard Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 592,130 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance invested in 1.19% or 111,015 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd has 30,264 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.63 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 27,650 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.