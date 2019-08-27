Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holding By $540,000; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding By $26.18 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP)’s stock rose 0.69%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 145,000 shares with $7.88 million value, down from 155,000 last quarter. Compass Minerals Intl Inc now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 54,662 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 98.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 545,446 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 10,583 shares with $510,000 value, down from 556,029 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $80.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 1.59 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ent Services has 16 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cardinal reported 9,370 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). North Star Invest Management Corporation invested in 0% or 725 shares. Private Advisor reported 17,645 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited has 3,653 shares. 4,100 were reported by Bluecrest Cap. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 2,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 5,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company owns 188,710 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Black Knight Inc stake by 48,800 shares to 750,900 valued at $40.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 227,000 shares and now owns 242,000 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. $98,920 worth of stock was bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. 2,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by GRANT RICHARD S. $53,510 worth of stock was bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. $36,019 worth of stock was bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of stock.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 1.53% or 474,072 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.47% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 52,149 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas), a Florida-based fund reported 8,234 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.38% or 146,637 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 0.54% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wedgewood Ptnrs invested in 60,138 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 10,943 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 3,346 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Co holds 22,504 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Mngmt Co invested in 0.21% or 93,900 shares. Willingdon Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 55,950 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.8% or 171,620 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 17.08 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lpl Limited Company reported 398,098 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 13.44% above currents $50.95 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $52.5000 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by JP Morgan.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 3,154 shares to 135,566 valued at $24.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 17,230 shares and now owns 160,984 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.