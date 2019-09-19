Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake as Share Price Declined; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Shareholder International Value Advisers Increased Its Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 937,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.64M, down from 991,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 178,713 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 21,921 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 519,037 shares to 8.16 million shares, valued at $110.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 216,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Rech reported 2,556 shares. Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank & Communications holds 0.72% or 19,376 shares in its portfolio. 17,583 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 29,845 shares. 2.20 million were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Randolph Com holds 287,545 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Sns Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 11,621 shares. Alps Advisors holds 40,423 shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Managemnt has 1.49% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). High Pointe Limited Com has invested 2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Washington Trust Retail Bank accumulated 11,477 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2,659 shares. 6.29 million are held by Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt. Claar Limited Co has 220,000 shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. Beacon Fin Grp Inc accumulated 14,572 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc by 575,700 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $28.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 219,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

