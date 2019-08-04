Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Aon Plc (AON) Stake; CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHA (CFTLF) Shorts Raised By 8.91%

CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) had an increase of 8.91% in short interest. CFTLF’s SI was 11.87 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.91% from 10.90M shares previously. With 14,400 avg volume, 825 days are for CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:CFTLF)’s short sellers to cover CFTLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 19.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 53,199 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 213,700 shares with $36.48M value, down from 266,899 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 810,835 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE

Chinasoft International Limited, an investment holding company, develops and provides information technology solutions, IT outsourcing and emerging, and training services. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group divisions. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers ResourceOne and TopLink/TSA+ software, and Ark big data middleware platforms; strategic, business, and IT consulting services; and application software and solutions planning, design, development, integration, and operation and maintenance services.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.17 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Black Knight Inc stake by 48,800 shares to 750,900 valued at $40.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Perspecta Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 530,000 shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AON in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AON in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report.