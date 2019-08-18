Weitz Investment Management Position in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $491,234 as Share Price Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 10,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 31,520 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 42,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 179,925 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (NYSE:MMT) by 73,134 shares to 192,878 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership reported 19.42 million shares stake. Semper Augustus Investments Group Ltd Liability accumulated 0.86% or 30,000 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 16,629 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.55M shares. Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 252,815 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,855 shares. Inr Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.14% or 1.08M shares. Bonness Enterp Incorporated owns 33,600 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Jones Finance Lllp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.63% or 6.98M shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsr has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Shapiro Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ubs Asset Americas has 30,658 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc holds 7,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo has 1.61% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 1.08 million shares. 830 are owned by Prelude Management Lc. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 2,250 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 44,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Tech Inc holds 0.01% or 1,592 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 9,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 5,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 251,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).