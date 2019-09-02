Weitz Investment Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Position; Quotient Ltd (QTNT)’s Sentiment Is 2.05

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 32,407 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 433,500 shares with $72.26 million value, down from 465,907 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia; 06/04/2018 – Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook’s collection, use of data; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 20/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s Anti-Abuse System Broken?; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the updated number is a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: House Energy & Commerce Committee leaders call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the panel; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog

Quotient Ltd (QTNT) investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 41 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 20 sold and reduced their equity positions in Quotient Ltd. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 30.45 million shares, down from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Quotient Ltd in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 26.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million on Thursday, August 22.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 13,430 shares to 21,500 valued at $37.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Perspecta Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 530,000 shares. Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Ltd Llc stated it has 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 18,330 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 26,344 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 422,563 shares. 36,100 were reported by Horseman Capital Limited. Polar Capital Llp accumulated 1.11 million shares or 1.71% of the stock. Garde Cap reported 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strs Ohio owns 2.05M shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Lc owns 4,044 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Charter Trust stated it has 15,296 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Lc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bokf Na stated it has 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,969 are held by Sadoff Invest Llc. 54,589 are owned by Troy Asset Mngmt Limited.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Rosenblatt maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $210 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $597.40 million. The firm is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products for blood grouping, including antisera products that are used to identify blood-group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood-group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited for 1.10 million shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 388,302 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acuta Capital Partners Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The New York-based Highbridge Capital Management Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 218,676 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.