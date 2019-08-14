Weitz Investment Management Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES (EMIS) Shorts Up By 3.89%

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 6.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 73,905 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 991,050 shares with $39.62 million value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $191.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 10.35M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS

EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS) had an increase of 3.89% in short interest. EMIS’s SI was 120,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.89% from 115,800 shares previously. With 135,800 avg volume, 1 days are for EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS)’s short sellers to cover EMIS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 138,637 shares traded or 141.76% up from the average. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $499.79 million. The firm offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Emisphere Technologies, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 31,252 shares or 3.44% less from 32,367 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 13,363 shares. Argi Inv Services invested in 0.01% or 17,889 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 25,764 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 794,436 shares stake. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 15.82 million shares. First Bancorporation Trust Of Newtown stated it has 21,828 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.82% or 153,146 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spinnaker holds 0.42% or 103,527 shares. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,476 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 41,356 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 10.17% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caxton Limited Partnership invested in 200,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) has invested 0.6% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2.50 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1,274 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 29. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) stake by 3,000 shares to 13,000 valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Black Knight Inc stake by 48,800 shares and now owns 750,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.