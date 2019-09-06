Weitz Investment Management Lowered By $6.00 Million Its Colfax (CFX) Stake; Shorts at Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Lowered By 1.2%

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Colfax Corp (CFX) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 207,000 shares as Colfax Corp (CFX)’s stock declined 7.67%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 1.62M shares with $47.98 million value, down from 1.82M last quarter. Colfax Corp now has $3.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 168,907 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) had a decrease of 1.2% in short interest. RVNC’s SI was 5.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.2% from 5.21 million shares previously. With 410,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s short sellers to cover RVNC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 35,037 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 16/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results From Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE REPORTS PUBLICATION FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE 24-WEEK DURATION OF EFFECT RESULTS FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2 TRIAL IN MOVEMENT DISORDERS CLINICAL PRACTICE; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE SEES PRODUCT LAUNCH IN 2020, ASSUMING FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Revance: RT002 Achieved High Response Rate, Long-Lasting Effect Across All Treatment Groups and Doses; 19/04/2018 – RVNC ON TRACK TO FILE BLA FOR RT002 TO TREAT FROWN LINES 1H ’19; 26/03/2018 – Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 46,936 shares to 1.37M valued at $58.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 251,926 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $28 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 17.42% above currents $28.53 stock price. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $52.90 million for 15.18 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 133,200 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 64,288 shares. Academy Cap Management Inc Tx holds 478,731 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 15,807 shares. 25,565 were accumulated by James Investment. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc holds 618,176 shares. Mason Street Llc owns 50,544 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 407,703 shares. 360,984 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Dupont Mgmt reported 5,700 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 45 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 136,350 shares. 43 are held by Earnest Prns Lc. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 37,586 shares.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company has market cap of $482.48 million. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection , which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Revance Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 79.68 million shares or 139.71% more from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 200 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Invesco owns 19,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc stated it has 0.08% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity reported 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Moreover, Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). 280 were accumulated by Daiwa Grp Inc. Voya Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 13,606 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 23,629 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 11,388 shares. 199 were accumulated by Gp One Trading L P.