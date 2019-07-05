Weitz Investment Management Lifted Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake; Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Sentiment Is 1.74

Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 87 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 50 sold and decreased their positions in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 38.62 million shares, up from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Meridian Bioscience Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 68 New Position: 19.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 9.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 7,493 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 84,545 shares with $38.38 million value, up from 77,052 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $25.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $497. About 96,170 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies

Among 10 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. TransDigm Gr had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TDG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Buy” rating by Vertical Research on Wednesday, March 20. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of TDG in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 6. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $8.55 million was sold by Henderson Robert S. Wynne Sarah also sold $1.26 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares. Graff Michael sold $1.09M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.07% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 283 shares. Qs Limited Company reported 724 shares stake. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.89% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Covington holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 340,244 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Pointstate Cap Lp invested in 34,300 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 7,297 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 33,169 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc owns 6,563 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 625 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Inc has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 222,655 shares to 3.87M valued at $93.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 370 shares and now owns 99,275 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Analysts await Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VIVO’s profit will be $4.24M for 29.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 3.63 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verity Asset Management Inc. has 0.48% invested in the company for 23,758 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 107,579 shares.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $503.01 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 18.55 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.