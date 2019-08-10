Weitz Investment Management Holds Holding in Analog Devices (ADI); Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Share Price Rose While Ajo LP Has Boosted by $308,958 Its Stake

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 9,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% . The institutional investor held 67,218 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 58,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 18,030 shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 13,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84 million, up from 241,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 27 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 143,436 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 2.69 million shares. Madison Inv Holdg Inc invested in 1% or 515,621 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 37,479 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fruth Investment Mngmt has 12,484 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Snyder Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 35,136 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Ltd has invested 1.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund owns 7,323 shares. New England Research Mngmt Inc holds 0.89% or 12,500 shares. Peoples Services stated it has 11,628 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Beacon Finance Grp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,013 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 610,270 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 374,279 shares to 539,645 shares, valued at $14.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in N.A. Construction Grp by 164,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,966 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies.