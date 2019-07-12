Weitz Investment Management Holding In Redwood Tr (RWT) Was Has Raised; American Trust Investment Advisors Increases Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ)

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 6.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 639,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.81M, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 399,456 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA BUYS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Redwood Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RWT); 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International Completes Sale of Cheese Business in Middle East and Africa to Arla Foods – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International Makes Minority Investment in Hu, a Healthy-Lifestyle Snacking Company – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International Announces Renewable Energy Partnership in the US with Enel Green Power North America – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,715 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

