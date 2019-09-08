Weitz Investment Management Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Has Increased by $7.29 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 75,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 185,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.99 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.67% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 4.95M shares traded or 663.50% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77405.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 13,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,951 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 15,050 shares to 674,275 shares, valued at $103.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 56,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,192 shares, and cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,143 shares to 110,052 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 38,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,923 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).