Weitz Investment Management Has Trimmed Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holding by $1.46 Million; Shares Declined; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by $1.93 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 58,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 91,778 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.00M market cap company. The stock increased 11.92% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 1.30 million shares traded or 71.47% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 66,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 115,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 181,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.31% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 1.02 million shares traded or 40.06% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tupperware Brands leads consumer gainers; Turning Point Brands and S&W Seed among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TUP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sales fall off at Tupperware – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.74 million for 6.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $59,985 was made by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, July 26.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 7,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 6,178 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 13,173 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management holds 0.03% or 3,721 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Brandywine Invest Management Limited Company invested in 0.14% or 772,914 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.06% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 114,961 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 34,100 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. 21,084 are owned by Lpl Limited Liability Com. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,030 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1.11 million shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 500 shares. Regions Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 1,044 shares.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spirit Airlines Debuts WhatsApp for Seamless Communication with Guests – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Spirit launches WhatsApp connectivity for customer relations – South Florida Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why LivePerson Stock Tanked Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of January 2020 Options Trading For LivePerson (LPSN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 138,621 shares to 185,694 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 136,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 13,540 shares stake. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 129,061 shares stake. Principal Fincl Gru reported 472,685 shares. Pembroke Mgmt has invested 1.11% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0.79% or 58,800 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 13,704 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Aperio Lc owns 45,512 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 166,613 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 53,815 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Inc reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 22,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 188,502 shares.