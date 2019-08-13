Weitz Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $2.88 Million as Valuation Declined; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Its Holding by $5.38 Million as Market Value Declined

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 168,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 34,485 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 202,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 155,290 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 73,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 991,050 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.62 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 10.70M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.35 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 50,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 75,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.74 million shares. Boys Arnold & Com has 14,680 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 4.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Us Financial Bank De owns 2.25 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Co reported 966,421 shares. North Amer Mgmt Corporation holds 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 17,852 shares. Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sageworth Tru Company has 91 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation reported 806,614 shares stake. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 3,563 shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 7.2% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 195,300 shares. Advisor Llc has invested 0.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Yacktman Asset Management Lp has 1.87M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 307,610 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc Com Cl A by 150,361 shares to 473,528 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 4.42 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,745 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Voya Mgmt Limited Co owns 12,608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 8,170 shares. Hawkeye Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 197,201 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 23,793 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 1.15% or 529,488 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 1.16 million shares. 98 are owned by Assetmark. Prudential accumulated 94,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio.