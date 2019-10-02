Weitz Investment Management Has Trimmed Colfax (CFX) Stake By $1.96 Million; Cable One (CABO) Sellers Decreased By 7.85% Their Shorts

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Colfax Corp (CFX) stake by 4.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 70,000 shares as Colfax Corp (CFX)’s stock declined 7.67%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 1.55 million shares with $43.35M value, down from 1.62M last quarter. Colfax Corp now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 384,289 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) had a decrease of 7.85% in short interest. CABO’s SI was 179,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.85% from 195,000 shares previously. With 64,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)’s short sellers to cover CABO’s short positions. The SI to Cable One Inc’s float is 4.13%. The stock decreased 0.60% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1266.4. About 30,429 shares traded. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE – UNDER TRANSACTION, INTEREST RATE ON CO’S TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY REDUCED TO A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS A MARGIN OF 1.75%; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE REDUCES BORROWING COSTS; 23/04/2018 – Cable ONE Completes Term Loan B Repricing; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE INC – CFO COYLE INTENDS TO RETIRE IN EARLY 2019; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q EPS $7.08; 06/03/2018 Cable One Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – Peter Witty Joins Cable ONE as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary; 13/03/2018 – PETER WITTY JOINS CABLE ONE AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE 1Q REV. $265.8M, EST. $258.5M; 02/04/2018 – Cable ONE Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer Kevin P. Coyle To Retire

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colfax Completes Sale of Air & Gas Handling Business – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Colfax Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CFX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Granite US Holdings Announces Pricing of Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) By 37%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $55.31M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 3,980 shares to 103,255 valued at $111.61M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dxc Technology Co stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 768,500 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Colfax (NYSE:CFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Colfax has $3700 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33’s average target is 19.57% above currents $27.6 stock price. Colfax had 6 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CFX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weitz holds 1.72% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mgmt invested in 13,241 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 13,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Com accumulated 1.92 million shares. Hm Payson And has 106,155 shares. Invesco Limited reported 204,817 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd has 15,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 42,752 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 16,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Private Management Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.23% or 852,349 shares in its portfolio. Next Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 395,530 shares stake.

More notable recent Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cable One, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CABO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Cable ONE Completes Acquisition of Fidelity Communications | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Appeals court largely upholds net neutrality dereg – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Kristine Miller Joins Cable ONE Board of Directors – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cable One elects eBay executive to board of directors – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.23 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 46.61 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

Among 2 analysts covering Cable One (NYSE:CABO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cable One has $148200 highest and $1090 lowest target. $1364’s average target is 7.71% above currents $1266.4 stock price. Cable One had 5 analyst reports since June 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy”.