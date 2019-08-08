Weitz Investment Management Has Raised Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position By $2.18 Million; Bloom Energy Class A (BE) Shorts Increased By 0.8%

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 6.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 18,470 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 292,010 shares with $34.57M value, up from 273,540 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 622,504 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’

Bloom Energy Corporation Class A (NYSE:BE) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. BE’s SI was 10.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 10.20M shares previously. With 1.36M avg volume, 8 days are for Bloom Energy Corporation Class A (NYSE:BE)’s short sellers to cover BE’s short positions. The SI to Bloom Energy Corporation Class A’s float is 72.81%. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 990,024 shares traded. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has declined 56.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.18% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Friday, July 26. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $15300 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of VMC in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $14500 target.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Summit Matls Inc stake by 151,300 shares to 2.22M valued at $35.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) stake by 58,222 shares and now owns 91,778 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Natl Bank And invested in 0.02% or 1,875 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Sei Invs has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Md Sass Invsts invested in 2.29% or 121,209 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 140,000 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 24,992 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 5 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 0.14% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). United Serv Automobile Association holds 491,654 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Lc accumulated 0.05% or 41,566 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 272 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 2,005 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Citigroup stated it has 78,670 shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006.

