Weitz Investment Management Has Lowered Its Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Position by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; North Point Portfolio Managers Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) Has Boosted by $409,948 as Shares Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 69,490 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, up from 67,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 1.31M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 2.63M shares traded or 251.82% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

