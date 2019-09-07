Weitz Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Colfax (CFX) by $6.00 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $30.85 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.98M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 1.35 million shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $131.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.99M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Assocs Inc holds 1.08% or 9,539 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv owns 14,756 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Cadence Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 11,295 shares. 13,835 were reported by Park Natl Corporation Oh. 2,570 were reported by Consulate Inc. Farmers National Bank & Trust invested in 9,915 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 7,681 shares. Dillon stated it has 49,422 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 12,772 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Motco stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,791 were reported by Capital Counsel Inc. Stack Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 317,725 shares or 4.91% of all its holdings. Moreover, Everett Harris And Co Ca has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% or 3,734 shares in its portfolio. 269,762 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0.02% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 86,260 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 360,984 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). 115,365 are owned by Cardinal Capital Limited Liability Corp Ct. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 13,241 shares. 127,222 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. Destination Wealth reported 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Veritable Lp invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Victory Management stated it has 30 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 3,328 shares. James has 25,565 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 160,380 shares.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $52.89 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.