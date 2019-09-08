Weitz Investment Management Has Lowered Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $7.11 Million; Market Value Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Brookstone Capital Management Has Decreased by $534,924 Its Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 67,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 342,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53M shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $247.77M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.