Weitz Investment Management Has Lifted Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding; Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) SI Increased By 109.23%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) had an increase of 109.23% in short interest. ADIL’s SI was 147,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 109.23% from 70,400 shares previously. With 78,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s short sellers to cover ADIL’s short positions. The SI to Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 2.1%. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.0563 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4537. About 9,177 shares traded. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) has declined 55.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.07% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 2.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 5,250 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 190,400 shares with $19.30M value, up from 185,150 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 180,459 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Linde Plc stake by 7,000 shares to 163,000 valued at $32.73 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 104,200 shares and now owns 3.77 million shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Cap Llc invested 3.59% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 1,789 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 197,597 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 6,005 shares. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Commerce has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). World Investors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Etrade Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,817 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 7.39 million are held by Vanguard Gru. 15,390 were reported by Utah Retirement. Halsey Associates Inc Ct accumulated 2,200 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 10,265 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Com owns 8,553 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 419,473 are held by Mig Ltd Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Management reported 67,949 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity. $212,324 worth of stock was bought by Lego Catherine P on Friday, September 13.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.89 million. The Company’s lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. It currently has negative earnings.

