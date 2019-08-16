Weitz Investment Management Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.00 Million; Shares Declined; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Holding by $1.45 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 1,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, up from 13,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 144.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 30,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 51,014 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 20,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 297,672 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 84,051 shares to 248,486 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 45,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,570 shares, and cut its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0% or 128 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 229,931 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com reported 32,636 shares stake. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 36,633 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communications has 10,168 shares. Pacific Global Inv Management reported 6,950 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 20,601 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 6,100 are held by Diversified Tru Com. 25,700 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Com. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 147 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Co. Renaissance Technology Ltd stated it has 244,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 147,525 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associates Ltd invested in 2.93% or 10,225 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 118 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 659 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Corp has 2.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,773 shares. Westover Capital has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,280 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,758 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 3,168 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 0.48% or 642 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau Associates Inc has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Cap Advsr LP holds 0.14% or 547 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 1.97% or 156,889 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Consulate has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,755 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,905 shares to 991,050 shares, valued at $39.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

