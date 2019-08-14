Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $5.38 Million; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Price Rose, Rgm Capital Has Lowered Position

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23 million, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $113.56. About 666,158 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 32,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 433,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.26M, down from 465,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $180.81. About 9.57 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY: FACEBOOK REGULATORY QUESTIONS AN EU ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – APPOINTED DESMOND-HELLMANN TO REPLACE MARC L. ANDREESSEN ON COMPENSATION & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 21/03/2018 – Chad Pergram: Fox has learned the mtg between Facebook staff & House Judiciary Cmte aides over data mining of accounts in; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct)

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 50,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 75,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.30 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank stated it has 3,844 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership owns 437,733 shares. Wedgewood Prtn invested in 630,014 shares or 7.67% of the stock. Mount Vernon Associate Md stated it has 12,978 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 141,559 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 8,144 shares. Atria Lc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diversified has 6,284 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn stated it has 44,057 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 105,156 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co reported 1,419 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 2.13M shares. Capital reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

