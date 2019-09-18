Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) as Stock Value Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network Llc

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 4,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,704 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 8,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.9. About 1.96M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 443,293 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01M for 67.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 97,708 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,045 shares. 2.02M are owned by Voya Ltd Company. Stephens Ar accumulated 10,505 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 1.29 million are owned by Goldman Sachs. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 58,691 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.21% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 370,445 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 0.14% or 2.19M shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 1.86M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 57 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.29M shares. 565,419 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 63,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Banks and Fintechs Are Global Leaders in Payments Innovation, Study by ACI Worldwide and Ovum Reveals – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide Helps Rabobank Achieve Instant Payments Milestone – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ACIW – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,980 shares to 103,255 shares, valued at $111.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 27,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster And Motley Incorporated reported 12,623 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,769 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co has 316,686 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 26,513 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld invested in 257 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Trust has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Csu Producer Resource holds 5.76% or 6,400 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 283 shares. Icon Advisers Com stated it has 27,019 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Tctc Holdings Lc has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pictet Comml Bank And Ltd reported 22,770 shares. 1,125 were accumulated by Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Capital Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corp has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 141,147 shares. Moreover, Df Dent And has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealth Architects Ltd Com accumulated 5,215 shares or 0.38% of the stock.