Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $23.44 Million; Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Xencor (XNCR) Position as Stock Value Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 370,605 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 442,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 804,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.23 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13,175 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.46% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). British Columbia Investment invested in 835,599 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 252,020 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 2.04 million shares. Lau Assocs Ltd invested 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 2.00M were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 88,506 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares accumulated 0.29% or 33,888 shares. First Amer Bankshares reported 40,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barry Advisors Lc invested 2.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amer National Insur Tx reported 242,484 shares. Arrow holds 0.69% or 55,542 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 45,400 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Lc has invested 0.06% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Citadel Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 35,713 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 69,783 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 505,932 shares stake. Mutual Of America Lc holds 0.04% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 95,160 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 19,081 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 33,773 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Primecap Ca holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 7.50 million shares. Rhenman Asset Mngmt has invested 1.18% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Federated Investors Pa has 424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 297,655 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 50,229 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 70,800 shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $178.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

