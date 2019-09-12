Weitz Investment Management Decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding By $2.71 Million; Highlander Capital Management Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Holding By $352,600

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 62.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc acquired 2,150 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 5,600 shares with $920,000 value, up from 3,450 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $113.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $185.65. About 5.37 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 104,200 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 3.77 million shares with $100.00 million value, down from 3.87M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $20.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 2.09M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cayman Islands-based Keywise Capital Mgmt has invested 11.78% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 40,000 were reported by Ratan Cap L P. Bollard Group accumulated 2,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sun Life Financial reported 490 shares stake. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,880 shares. Clean Yield reported 500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.57% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,772 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1.11M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 404,448 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 3,368 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company owns 68,712 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,572 shares. 28,231 were reported by Stanley.

Among 20 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $14500 lowest target. $182.30’s average target is -1.80% below currents $185.65 stock price. Nvidia had 36 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cascend given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. The firm has “Sell” rating by DZ Bank given on Friday, April 12. UBS maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13 with “Equal-Weight”. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, June 24. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $190 target.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Box Inc stake by 575,700 shares to 1.62 million valued at $28.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 8,585 shares and now owns 30,085 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.