Weitz Investment Management Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $10.47 Million as Stock Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Boosted by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 6.18 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 44,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.97M, down from 452,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $278.83. About 1.69 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe And Dalton reported 2,400 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca has 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,478 shares. Barbara Oil Company invested in 0.53% or 8,000 shares. Grassi Management holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 74,647 shares. First Interstate Bancshares stated it has 100,879 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. 88,273 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,935 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,658 shares. 7.25 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.76% or 3.34M shares in its portfolio. Amer Rech & Management Communications reported 922 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 68,629 shares. Btc Mngmt stated it has 33,632 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 55,562 are owned by Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,046 shares to 7,293 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 39,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,533 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson has 50,015 shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.38M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department holds 0.07% or 1,245 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Company has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Markel Corporation has invested 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 2,489 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 1.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 90,877 shares. United Kingdom-based Dsam Prtn (London) has invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boys Arnold & Com invested in 5,074 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs holds 0.64% or 242,964 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Company Limited invested in 2.19% or 945,560 shares. Ensemble Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 220,748 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 175,793 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,425 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.62 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.30 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,683 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).