Weitz Investment Management Decreased Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $10.47 Million; Overbrook Management Boosted Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $1.13 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 144,908 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 44,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 407,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.97M, down from 452,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $280.76. About 471,432 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lagoda Inv Limited Partnership reported 1,196 shares. Profund reported 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.26% or 11,983 shares. Howland Cap Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,315 shares. Dana Inv has invested 1.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Massachusetts-based Amer Inv Services Inc has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). American Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.34% or 1,900 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company has 420,189 shares. Invest House Ltd holds 16,985 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory owns 7,640 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 5,990 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Jnba Financial has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 14,557 are owned by Charter Trust. Tiger Glob Limited Liability Co reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 18,470 shares to 292,010 shares, valued at $34.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPDATE: T-Mobile to Host Q2 Earnings Call on July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Service for Small Business Owners – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,466 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 69,890 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 4,046 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Limited. American Ins Company Tx has 0.22% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 61,975 shares. The New York-based Tiger Eye Llc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Llc accumulated 0.96% or 1.30M shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6.42 million shares. Highbridge Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 217,961 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.17% or 4.50M shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 27,410 shares. Cap Invsts stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 586,162 are held by South Texas Money Management Limited. The New York-based Tekne Mngmt Ltd has invested 11.53% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).