Weitz Investment Management Cut Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stake as Share Price Declined; Caz Investments LP Holding in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Has Trimmed by $431,800 as Stock Value Rose

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 5.20 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO AGREED TO CONSENT TO INDENTURE AMENDMENTS FOR HOVNANIAN TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT IT DID NOT MAKE TO UNIT ON MAY 1; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for May. 16; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone Notches Another India Payday Selling Down Outsourcer; 15/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY WANTS TO INNOVATE IN RETAIL AND INSURANCE; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA MOU NON BINDING

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 58,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 91,778 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 380,459 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. 33,500 shares valued at $502,369 were bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, August 2.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 23,900 shares to 840,575 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 7,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 5,764 shares. 63,012 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Co. Wright Investors Serv reported 0.1% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 439,558 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Victory Management has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 22,031 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Advisory Alpha Limited Co owns 508 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 30,658 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 253,775 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,075 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 3,229 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability Com invested 1.38% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Connor Clark Lunn Management has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,548 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group has 0.03% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 748,117 shares.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19 million for 5.36 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

