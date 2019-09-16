Weitz Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE); Silver Lake Group Decreased Holding in Intelsat S A (I) by $9.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38M, down from 12.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 190,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30 million, up from 185,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 593,877 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,058 were accumulated by Connable Office. World Asset holds 2,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 155,992 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 805,573 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 1.85M are held by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Legal & General Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 22 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 568,494 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 248,495 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 177 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.12% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 3.21% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 8,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams owns 3,472 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 200,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).