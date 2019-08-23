Weitz Investment Management Boosted Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake; Thiel Macro Lowered Holding in Lennar (LEN) as Share Price Declined

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 46,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 2.96M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 983,927 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $418.60 million for 9.87 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 82,358 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.13% or 10,950 shares. Barnett & holds 0.18% or 6,502 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,685 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 220,000 shares. Ameritas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 56,500 shares. Scott Selber owns 49,997 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension has 0.07% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Heritage Wealth accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Jhl Capital Group Ltd invested in 1.8% or 85,000 shares. Axa owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,056 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23,949 shares to 610,270 shares, valued at $95.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 53,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,700 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox invested 2.68% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Parkwood Limited Liability Company stated it has 155,875 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Laurion Management LP has 78,988 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 229,643 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co reported 0.14% stake. Karpas Strategies has invested 4.31% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 7,015 shares. National Investment Svcs Wi has invested 1.87% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). National Pension Ser has invested 0.21% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Azimuth Cap Limited holds 0.01% or 4,700 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 255,001 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 5,743 shares in its portfolio.

