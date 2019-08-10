Weitz Investment Management Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1513.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 227,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 242,000 shares with $24.50M value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $350.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Among 7 analysts covering Boohoo.com Plc (LON:BOO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Boohoo.com Plc had 30 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of BOO in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 325 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. HSBC maintained boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) rating on Friday, June 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 290 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by HSBC. The stock of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. See boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.26% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 235.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Should We Expect From boohoo group plc’s (LON:BOO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, boohoo group (LON:BOO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.79 billion GBP. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It has a 73.72 P/E ratio. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 8,085 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,781 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 2.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 59.51M are held by Berkshire Hathaway. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 1.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 4,854 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 73,618 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 712,131 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited reported 2.07M shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Company reported 12,225 shares. 44,891 were accumulated by Boston Family Office. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 609,931 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl Serv Corp reported 16,760 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 15,050 shares to 674,275 valued at $103.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Summit Matls Inc stake by 151,300 shares and now owns 2.22M shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was reduced too.