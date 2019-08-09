Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Upped Stake in Entergy (ETR); Hemenway Trust Company Increased United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (ETR) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 92,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 302,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 393,014 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 18,893 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 116,522 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, up from 97,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 1.55M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.37M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Horan Limited Liability Company reported 1,936 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.57% or 485,399 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Fayerweather Charles holds 15,220 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 1.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 59,870 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.60 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 2,985 shares. Viking Investors Ltd Partnership reported 7.09M shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested in 0.12% or 7,765 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited reported 4,803 shares stake. Tower Bridge stated it has 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hbk Sorce Advisory invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: "Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron's" on July 11, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: "What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron's" published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares to 33,880 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Entergy Corporation's (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019.