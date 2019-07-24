Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Upped Its Wisdomtree Investments (Call) (WETF) Stake by $3.46 Million; Valuation Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Stralem & Co Has Upped Holding by $1.08 Million

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 14,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 84,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.09. About 1.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Wisdomtree Investments Inc (Call) (WETF) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 493,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 506,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Investments Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 764,175 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily Inflows $128.7M; 13/04/2018 – WisdomTree Europe Domestic Economy Fund Daily Outflows $6.33M; 05/03/2018 WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – WisdomTree Investments 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/05/2018 – Barclays, WisdomTree Carbon ETFs Shine as Emission Permits Soar; 19/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Below 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $295,965 was made by Bossone Anthony on Monday, February 4. Muni Amit bought $80,816 worth of stock or 13,500 shares. The insider Ziemba Peter M bought 16,000 shares worth $97,082.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 50,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Hartford (NYSE:HIG) by 138,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.