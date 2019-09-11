Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Trimmed Stake in Ciena (CIEN) by $370,000; Sensato Investors Has Decreased Its Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $331,200; Share Value Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 184,787 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 148,289 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,439 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 74,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 35,234 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% or 311,370 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 57,680 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma invested in 0% or 30,309 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 1.90M shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 100 shares. Us Commercial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 29,481 shares. Moreover, Victory Inc has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 19,008 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Co invested in 245,765 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,408 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.04% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.74M shares. First Manhattan reported 28 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $171.58 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp. (Call) (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Stk (NASDAQ:INSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co reported 1.60 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 35,591 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.38% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.07% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 36,079 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 439,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0.16% or 1.78 million shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 405,000 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Essex Inv Mgmt Co holds 206,354 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.05% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Proshare Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 34,420 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 13,904 shares.

