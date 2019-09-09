Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Trimmed Its Stake in Applied Matl (AMAT) as Stock Rose; As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Cut Stake by $1.90 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 103,041 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matl (AMAT) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Applied Matl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 5.96 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $50.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $669.57 million for 16.66 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt (Jb) Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 155,000 shares to 186,000 shares, valued at $18.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

