Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Trimmed Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 46.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 336,787 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 1.38%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 380,328 shares with $8.64M value, down from 717,115 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 835,496 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 194 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 137 trimmed and sold holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 198.10 million shares, down from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 103 Increased: 135 New Position: 59.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line -1.4% after light guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line’s Stock Will Sail Higher, Morgan Stanley Says – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

The stock increased 2.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 1.20M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 10.52% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for 2.60 million shares. Mig Capital Llc owns 902,025 shares or 6.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has 4.89% invested in the company for 558,674 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 3.17% in the stock. Marcato Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 282,000 shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $10.87 billion. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Hillsdale Inv stated it has 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 11,085 shares. Eii Cap Management reported 0.49% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 22,309 are owned by Stephens Ar. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 3.63M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.04% or 4.08 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 492,568 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 2.52 million shares. Real Service Ltd Liability Com holds 3.15% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 220,900 shares. 85,000 are owned by Sterling Capital Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 742,020 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 203,837 shares. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 797,649 shares.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shareholders Booked A 35% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Homes 4 Rent declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Homes 4 Rent Q2 same-home core NOI rises 3.6% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 01, 2019.