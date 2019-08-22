Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Trimmed Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $36.48 Million; Centene (CNC) Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.45 Million as Share Value Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 102,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 28,177 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 131,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.43M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $203.09. About 714,634 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 08/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – BURBERRY GROUP: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – Halozyme at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 15/03/2018 – Goldman steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide; 08/03/2018 – VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV VLAN.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 28 EUROS FROM 24 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ABF.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3100P FROM 3000P; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 20/03/2018 – “It’s going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long-term future,” Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inv Fund Hy Cb (Prn) by 143,311 shares to 143,878 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex Corp Co (NYSE:CBM) by 133,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Cia Saneament (NYSE:SBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 71,423 shares. 893 are owned by Finance Services Corporation. 4.02M are owned by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon. Kings Point Management invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. Tcw Group invested in 1.23 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 167,299 shares. Scout Invs Inc accumulated 243,483 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability reported 134,513 shares stake. 7,600 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York. The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 131,800 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,824 shares. Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 2,218 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.33M for 11.76 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 67,374 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited Liability holds 0% or 19,329 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Athena Capital Limited Co holds 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 5,045 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudock Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 580 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Maine-based fund reported 260 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 14,800 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 12,852 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.11% or 223,047 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.22% or 113,896 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.93% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prelude Management Ltd Company holds 4,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Old Bancorp In has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 189,269 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 58,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).