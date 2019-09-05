Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Trimmed Chemical Finl C (CHFC) Position By $3.74 Million; 1 Analysts Covering Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Chemical Finl Corp C (CHFC) stake by 63.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 91,133 shares as Chemical Finl Corp C (CHFC)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 51,537 shares with $2.12M value, down from 142,670 last quarter. Chemical Finl Corp C now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 149.12% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property Group has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is 0.21% above currents $18.96 stock price. Brixmor Property Group had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital downgraded Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on Friday, August 16 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 30. See Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral New Target: $19.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.5000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) stake by 73,000 shares to 85,000 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cabot Oil Gas (NYSE:COG) stake by 330,423 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Incyte Pharm (NASDAQ:INCY) was raised too.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Detroit’s Cobo Center becomes TCF Center – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At CHFC – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. 10,018 Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares with value of $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. On Thursday, June 13 TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 10,100 shares. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by SHAFER THOMAS C. 10,100 shares were bought by Provost David T, worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,808 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.03M are owned by Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Loomis Sayles & Company Lp reported 0.06% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Chemical Bank & Trust accumulated 1.27 million shares or 5.87% of the stock. Secor LP holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 39,050 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Kennedy Inc reported 190,417 shares. Northern Trust invested in 1.77M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Gam Holdings Ag invested in 12,040 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 6,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 1.20 million shares. Principal Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 314,409 shares. Snyder Capital Mgmt LP holds 1.03M shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.65 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,652 shares. Moreover, Lasalle Inv Securities Ltd Com has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company accumulated 177,444 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 33,911 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 553,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 87,384 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 12,967 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.02% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Us State Bank De holds 5,165 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 13,894 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.03% or 45.14M shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 3.65M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable