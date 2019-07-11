Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Has Decreased by $4.37 Million; Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Advisory Services Network Has Trimmed Stake by $2.11 Million as Stock Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 87.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 8,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $284.7. About 230,441 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 792,772 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Schroder Inv Grp reported 0% stake. M Securities holds 862 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Com accumulated 4,119 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.11% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 10,597 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.08% or 21,379 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Victory Capital Inc holds 0.11% or 163,495 shares in its portfolio. 18,310 are owned by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Fincl Counselors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 2,089 shares stake. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.01M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 19,520 are held by Twin Cap Mgmt.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $94.10 million for 62.99 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.15M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

