Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Stake in Callon Pete (CPE) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Jlb & Associates Has Cut Its Position by $686,400

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 99,097 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.21M, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $271.55. About 1.10 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Inc (CPE) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 293,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 706,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.245. About 4.34 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,840 shares to 79,856 shares, valued at $15.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.61 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 15,890 shares worth $4.32M on Monday, August 12. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.39 million for 5.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Finl Group (NYSE:AFG) by 70,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (Call) (NYSE:ALL) by 350,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ftse/Xinhua China 25 (FXI).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.