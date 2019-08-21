Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Raised Its Position in Workday (WDAY) as Stock Price Declined; H&R Block (HRB) Stock Value Rose While Alps Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.12 Million

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in H&R Block Inc (HRB) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 48,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 53,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 102,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in H&R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 2.02 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $186.15. About 1.10M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 21,194 shares to 37,993 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious by 174,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Pretium Resource (NYSE:PVG).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 24,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 41,957 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 45,108 shares. Swedbank holds 5.20 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Laffer Invs holds 84,144 shares. Signaturefd invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 564,900 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 292 shares. Earnest Prns Lc holds 119 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability invested 0.89% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.36% or 531,909 shares. Jennison Associate Lc holds 0% or 24,541 shares. Estabrook Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% or 238,000 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 451,700 shares to 878,200 shares, valued at $37.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 1,663 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru. Wealth Architects Ltd has 9,983 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 39,964 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 105,772 shares stake. Cookson Peirce & owns 3,664 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 18,660 shares. 31,119 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Sei has invested 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bares Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.83 million shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 26,947 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 135 shares stake. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 40,000 shares. Cap Research Glob invested 0.25% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

