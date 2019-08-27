Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Raised Its Holding in Nokia (NOK) as Share Price Rose; As Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Shares Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $374,073

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.935. About 19.29M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 16/04/2018 – Nokia and KDDI successfully trial 4G LTE connected vehicle applications in Japan; 12/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Google poised to emerge unscathed from European antitrust crackdown; 27/03/2018 – HUAWEI SAYS TO PRICE NEW P20 MOBILE PHONE BASIC MODEL AT 649 EURO, P20 PRO MODEL AT 899 EUROS; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 07/05/2018 – Nokia and SFR first in France to conduct a 5G New Radio call using 3.5 GHz spectrum; 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth; 16/03/2018 – Nokia completes the acquisition of Unium; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 3.76 million shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (Call) (NYSE:FDX) by 20,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

