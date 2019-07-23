Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Raised Its Grey Television Stk (GTN) Position; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Declined, Chemical Bank Has Lowered Holding by $442,198

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 9,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,961 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 132,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.93B market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 27.47 million shares traded or 134.45% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Grey Television Stk (GTN) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Grey Television Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 425,278 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 22,750 shares to 27,250 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 451,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,698 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 301,474 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 224,839 shares. 11,297 were accumulated by Amalgamated State Bank. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Principal Finance Group Inc accumulated 0% or 28,048 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). First Trust Lp invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 32,947 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 6,982 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 678,840 shares stake. Millennium Ltd holds 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 324,331 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 26,192 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 11,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 16,604 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 11,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.16 million shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 33,299 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management Inc reported 0.24% stake. Janney Management Llc invested in 0.05% or 22,445 shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,339 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 1.52 million shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 42,650 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Co reported 9,338 shares stake. Advisory Serv Networks Llc accumulated 59,386 shares. First Amer National Bank & Trust reported 34,601 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation invested in 3.66 million shares. Everett Harris Ca invested in 148,806 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,128 shares to 23,587 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).