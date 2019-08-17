Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Raised By $11.33 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Shorts at UPM-KYMMENE OYJ (UPMKY) Raised By 898.94%

UPM-KYMMENE OYJ (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) had an increase of 898.94% in short interest. UPMKY’s SI was 93,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 898.94% from 9,400 shares previously. With 234,600 avg volume, 0 days are for UPM-KYMMENE OYJ (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)’s short sellers to cover UPMKY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 22,340 shares traded. UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 185.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 92,901 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 142,901 shares with $17.51M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Pepsico now has $184.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the bio and forest industries. The company has market cap of $13.79 billion. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 10.35 P/E ratio. The firm provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.

More notable recent UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sachem Head Nominates Two Highly Qualified Candidates to Eagle Materials Board – Business Wire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPM-Kymmene Oyj 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPM-Kymmene Corp. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPM-Kymmene Corp. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPM-Kymmene Corp. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 13,631 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt has invested 3.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Lc has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 28,334 were reported by Homrich Berg. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 222,948 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 5,916 were accumulated by Palisade Capital Limited Liability Company Nj. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.28% stake. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 307,948 shares. 112,877 are held by Mai Cap Management. Burke And Herbert Bank And invested 1.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc reported 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1.68 million are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bailard reported 54,562 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -4.62% below currents $131.76 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $126 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 40,400 shares to 259,600 valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 57,530 shares and now owns 382,470 shares. Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) was reduced too.