Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Position in Firstenergy (FE) Lifted by $6.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Atlanta Capital Group Upped Its Position

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,870 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 34,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 6.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 147,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.21 million, up from 482,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 2.39M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 06/04/2018 – Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Operations Expected to Continue Normally; 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims; 17/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs to System Following Wind Damage; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Rating Outlook For Firstenergy’s Ohio Utilities To Positive; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEES 2Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 47C TO 57C, EST. 49C; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: CONSUMERS WILL BE BILLED FOR PJM UPGRADES; 15/04/2018 – The American Petroleum Institute joined the queue of entities opposed to bailing out FirstEnergy Solutions, a struggling coal and nuclear utility; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 32,073 shares to 59,500 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Co. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,335 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 158,653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wedge L LP Nc holds 3.31 million shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 1.03M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 7,900 shares. Legal General Grp Public has invested 0.14% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Profund Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Greenwood Cap Associate holds 0.12% or 10,880 shares. Stifel Financial owns 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 134,053 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 324 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 909 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.08% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tci Wealth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.07% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bollard Gru Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,344 shares. 3,287 were reported by Karpus. Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,173 shares. Essex Services Incorporated has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 10 reported 35,604 shares. 93,633 are owned by Yhb Investment Advsrs. Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or stated it has 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Banque Pictet Cie invested 1.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Court Place Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 29,523 shares. 498,091 are held by Van Eck Associates.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 44,759 shares to 190,966 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,345 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $490,228 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.